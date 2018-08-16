Aretha Franklin, the multi-Grammy Award-winning singer who is the undisputed "Queen of Soul" died Thursday at age 76.

Publicist Gwendolyn Quinn told The Associated Press through a family statement that Franklin passed Thursday at 9:50 a.m. at her home in Detroit. The statement said "Franklin's official cause of death was due to advance pancreatic cancer of the neuroendocrine type, which was confirmed by Franklin's oncologist, Dr. Philip Phillips of Karmanos Cancer Institute" in Detroit.

The family added: "In one of the darkest moments of our lives, we are not able to find the appropriate words to express the pain in our heart. We have lost the matriarch and rock of our family. The love she had for her children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins knew no bounds."

The statement continued:

"We have been deeply touched by the incredible outpouring of love and support we have received from close friends, supporters and fans all around the world. Thank you for your compassion and prayers. We have felt your love for Aretha and it brings us comfort to know that her legacy will live on. As we grieve, we ask that you respect our privacy during this difficult time."

Funeral arrangements will be announced in the coming days.

Franklin was born in Memphis, Tenn., on March 25, 1942.

Franklin's classic hits include “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman,” “Chain Of Fools,” “Think,” and “Respect." Her popularity stayed strong with “Freeway Of Love,” and the George Michael duet “I Knew You Were Waiting (For Me)."

She won 18 Grammy awards including a lifetime achievement award. Five of her songs are in the Grammy Hall of Fame. She also was the first woman inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

When Rolling Stone Magazine listed its 100 greatest singers of all time in 2010, they put her No. 1.

"Aretha has everything — the power, the technique," Rolling Stone wrote. "She is honest with everything she says. Everything she's thinking or dealing with is all in the music, from 'Chain of Fools' to 'Respect' to her live performances."

Aretha Franklin through the years
Aretha Franklin poses on the red carpet before the 38th Annual Kennedy Center Honors on Dec. 6, 2015, in Washington, D.C.
Singer Aretha Franklin performs onstage at the 10th Annual Soul Train Lady of Soul Awards held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on Sept. 7, 2005.
Aretha Franklin performs at the Festival of Families as Pope Francis looks on September 26, 2015, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
U.S. President Barack Obama fist bumps with singer Aretha Franklin who sung during a farewell ceremony for Attorney General Eric Holder at the Justice Department on Feb. 27, 2015 in Washington, D.C.
Aretha L. Franklin and President George W. Bush at the Freedom Awards Ceremony at the White House in Washington D.C. on Nov. 9, 2005.
U.S. President Bill Clinton along with first lady Hillary Clinton award singer Aretha Franklin with the 1999 National Medal of Arts and Humanities Award on Sept. 29, 1999, at Constitution Hall in Washington, D.C.
Aretha Franklin performs onstage at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Commemorates Its 25th Year And Honors Founder Sir Elton John During New York Fall Gala at Cathedral of St. John the Divine on November 7, 2017 in New York City.
Aretha Franklin performs onstage at the Elton John AIDS Foundation at Cathedral of St. John the Divine in New York City on Nov. 7, 2017.
Aretha Franklin performs at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Feb. 17, 2012.
Aretha Franklin performs onstage during the 'Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives' Premiere Concert during the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on April 19, 2017.
American soul singer Aretha Franklin on the Atlantic record label.
Aretha Franklin performs at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Feb. 18, 2012.
Aretha Franklin performs onstage at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Commemorates Its 25th Year And Honors Founder Sir Elton John During New York Fall Gala at Cathedral of St. John the Divine on Nov. 7, 2017, in New York City.

She was also awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom -- America's highest civilian honor -- in 2005 by President George W. Bush.

Aretha Franklin was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1987.
