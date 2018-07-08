For the first time, two NFL teams will have men as part of its official spirit squad.

Quinton Peron and Napoleon Jinnies, named to the Los Angeles Rams squad, will be the first ones to perform the same routine as the female dancers. The Baltimore Ravens and Indianapolis Colts have men who perform stunts with female cheerleaders, but don't dance.

Peron and Jinnies are both classically trained dancers and have been performing their entire lives.

But what made them take this groundbreaking step?

"I thought, 'Why not me? Why can't I do this?' " Peron said in an interview Wednesday on ABC-TV's Good Morning America.

The men were among the 76 finalists chosen for the 40-person squad. Jinnies said the auditions were unlike any he's ever been through before.

Congratulations to our 2018 Los Angeles Rams Cheerleaders! pic.twitter.com/gYlXtC0BOd — Rams Cheerleaders (@LARamsCheer) March 26, 2018

The Saints organization will also be making history this season with the first-ever male Saintsation joining the team as the second team in the NFL to have a male dancer join the women cheerleaders on the field.

After months of waiting, the Saintsations finally announced this season's team. An exciting moment for the 33 women who made it, but a historic moment for 25-year-old Jesse Hernandez, the first-ever male dancer to be picked.

Thank you to all who participated in the first round of #Saintsations Auditions Friday evening. Congratulations to those who made it past the first round. We look forward to seeing you all Sunday for the next round. pic.twitter.com/9MKrQFOvl7 — Saintsations (@Saintsations) April 21, 2018

Jade Cunningham, WWL and USA TODAY contributed to this report.

© 2018 TEGNA MEDIA