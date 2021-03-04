Attorney: Rapper DMX off life support, breathing on his own

The attorney confirmed DMX had a heart attack, but could not confirm reports that it was induced by a drug overdose.

An attorney for rapper Earl Simmons, better known as DMX, said the artist suffered a heart attack and is hospitalized. The news follows multiple industry reports that Simmons experienced a drug overdose.

Murray Richman, identified by WPIX as DMX's attorney, said the rapper was off life support and breathing on his own.

"But we are concerned. It would be disingenuous of me to suggest I am not a worried man at this particular point," Richman said. WPIX reports Richman could not confirm that an overdose was the cause of the heart attack.

#DMX attorney Murray Richman spoke to ⁦@PIX11News⁩ producer ⁦@AvaPittmanTV⁩ Saturday evening, stating the artist was off life support after suffering heart attack but breathing on his own. Richman has represented Yonkers-raised rapper for years. pic.twitter.com/S45hdVhBwO — Mary Murphy (@MurphyPIX) April 3, 2021

The emergency happened at around 11 p.m. local time on Friday night at the rapper's home. DMX was taken to a hospital in White Plains, New York, according to TMZ, which first reported the news, and others.

“I’m very sad about it, extremely sad. He’s like my son,” Richman said. “He’s just a tremendous person, tremendous entertainer, tremendous human being. And so much to offer, so much to say. Not the run-of-the-mill rapper. A person of great depth.”

DMX, 50, made a splash in rap music in 1998 with his first studio album “It’s Dark and Hell is Hot,” which debuted No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. The multiplatinum selling album was anchored by several hits including “Ruff Ryders’ Anthem,” “Get At Me Dog” and “Stop Being Greedy.”

The rapper had four other chart-topping albums including “...And Then There Was X,” “Flesh of My Flesh, Blood of My Blood,” “The Great Depression” and “Grand Champ.” He has released seven albums and earned three Grammy nominations.

Along with his music career, DMX paved his way as an actor. He starred in the 1998 film “Belly” and appeared in “Romeo Must Die” a couple years later with Jet Li and the late singer Aaliyah. DMX and Aaliyah teamed up for the film’s soundtrack song “Come Back in One Piece.”

The rapper also starred in “Exit Wounds” with Steven Seagal and “Cradle 2 the Grave” with Li.

Over the years, DMX has battled with substance abuse. The rapper canceled a series of shows to check himself into a rehabilitation facility in 2019. In an Instagram post, his team said he apologized for the canceled shows and thanked his fans for the continued support.