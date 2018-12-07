This is not the way to get awakened in bed.

A New York man — admittedly panicked, authorities said — called police last month after a large snake fell from the ceiling and into his bed as he slept.

Officers from the state Department of Environmental Conservation responded to the call in the village of Pulaski, Oswego County.

The call came in that the snake fell from an apartment above the man's bedroom, the DEC said Wednesday.

And this was no small snake.

"After a brief investigation, the officer determined the six-foot-long Red-Tailed boa constrictor had escaped its enclosure in the apartment above and entered the ceiling," the DEC said.

Then it fell through the roof.

The snake is legal to possess in New York. So it was reunited with its owner, the DEC said.

But not before it make its nightmarish entrance into the apartment below it.

