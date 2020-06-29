Reddit bans pro-Trump forum in hate-speech crackdown

Reddit's action came as it banned a total of 2,000 of the forums, or subreddits, most of which it said were inactive or had few users.

Reddit, an online comment forum that is one of the internet's most popular websites, on Monday banned a pro-Donald Trump forum as part of a crackdown on hate speech.

The Trump forum was banned because it too often hosted content that broke Reddit's rules, including encouraging violence, and “antagonized” the company. It had previously tried to discipline the forum.

