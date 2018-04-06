After years of feeling left out of all the emoji fun, redheads are finally getting some recognition.

The Unicode Consortium will officially release the newest batch of emoji on Tuesday, June 5. But don't expect to be able to use them right away.

This year's edition, which was announced in February, features more than 150 emojis that include new hairstyles for men and women (looking at you redhead or curly or white haired friends), along with lots of new emotions (like pleading, woozy face, and cold face), and a set of superhero options.

While the emojis will technically be available starting on Tuesday, that's really just the date when vendors can start including the new symbols in software updates.

According to the Consortium, new emoji typically start appearing on phones in late Summer or early Fall, depending on when each provider does their software updates.

Apple and Google traditionally release major versions of iOS and Android in the fall, so it's likely that's when we'll start to see these new emoji options on iPhone and Android devices.

But Business Insider notes that some platforms, like Twitter, have supported new emojis quicker.

According to Emojipedia, there will be 2,823 emoji available after the update.

