WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Rep. Maxine Waters, who chairs the House Financial Services Committee and is leading a probe into President Donald Trump’s finances, confirmed Friday night on MSNBC she is working with Deutsche Bank to collect documents investigating his finances.

"We started sending letters to Deutsche Bank last year, and they were not responsive because they did not feel we had the authority to demand anything from them, the documents we wanted,” the California democrat said. “But now that I am chairing that committee, the Democrats are in charge of the house, they have said they will cooperate.”

Waters said she had people going up to New York to sit with attorneys from the bank and “go over [their] requests.”

“We’re going to find out a lot about Deutsche Bank and that bank’s relation ship to the president,” she told Chris Hayes. “We are very concerned about money laundering. We know that Deutsche Bank has had a reputation for money laundering for a long time.”

Waters said Deutsche Bank was the only bank that would “deal with the president.”

“The other banks, they had had enough of him, his bankruptcies, his suing,” she said.

Thursday, Waters said she planned to investigate the Trump Foundation, alleging the foundation had been used by the president to avoid paying taxes.

Politico reported Thursday Deutsche Bank had previously confirmed it received an inquiry from the House Financial Services and Intelligence committees and said it was “engaged in a productive dialogue” to determine how to assist them.

Waters has previously called for Trump’s impeachment.

As of 8:45 p.m. president did not tweet regarding the Deutsche Bank developments, though he has previously tweeted rallying generally against Waters.