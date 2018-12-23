An LSU football player shot and killed an 18-year-old man who was trying to rob him and a teammate, according to a report from The New Orleans Advocate.

Authorities told The New Orleans Advocate that two LSU football players were trying to sell an electronic item Saturday afternoon in Baton Rouge when Kobe Johnson pulled out a weapon and demanded the players hand over there belongings.

Police said one of the players then pulled out a handgun and shot Johnson multiple times. He died at the scene.

According to the Daily Advertiser, the incident happened in the north Baton Rouge community of Scotlandville, about nine miles from the LSU campus. Authorities said the players called 911 after the shooting and stayed at the scene waiting for police.

Johnson was found in the back seat of a truck, a Baton Rouge police spokesman told The New Orleans Advocate.

The Advocate identified the players as running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire and walk-on linebacker Jared Small. Their attorneys said the shooting happened in self-defense and the evidence will show that.

© 2018 TEGNA MEDIA