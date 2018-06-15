Two sheriff's deputies were shot Friday near a courthouse in downtown Kansas City, Kansas, according to several reports from local media outlets.
The Kansas City Police Department's Chief tweeted that officers were working a "major incident," but didn't provide additional details.
The Wyandotte County Sheriff's dispatch confirmed to KSHB that two of its deputies had been shot.
The deputies' conditions are not known at this time.
Video from reporters at the scene showed a large law enforcement presence surrounding the courthouse and a parking lot.
