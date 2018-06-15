Two sheriff's deputies were shot Friday near a courthouse in downtown Kansas City, Kansas, according to several reports from local media outlets.

The Kansas City Police Department's Chief tweeted that officers were working a "major incident," but didn't provide additional details.

The Wyandotte County Sheriff's dispatch confirmed to KSHB that two of its deputies had been shot.

The deputies' conditions are not known at this time.

Video from reporters at the scene showed a large law enforcement presence surrounding the courthouse and a parking lot.

Very active scene here outside the Wyandotte County courthouse. Hearing two deputies shot, waiting for more details. @41actionnews pic.twitter.com/KloGPZgkat — Nick Starling (@NickStarlingTV) June 15, 2018

Still working to learn more about what happened this morning in downtown KCK, but clearly an already emotional scene. pic.twitter.com/54Owh66yKh — Sam Hartle (@Sam_Hartle) June 15, 2018

