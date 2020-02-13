Rick Moranis is reportedly coming back to the big screen with a sequel in the "Honey, I Shrunk the Kids" series. It will be his first theatrical role in over a quarter-century.

Multiple reports, including from Deadline and The Hollywood Reporter, indicate the new movie will simply be called "Shrunk." Josh Gad will reportedly play Moranis' son.

It will be the fourth film in the series following "Honey, I Shrunk the Kids" (1989), "Honey, I Blew Up the Kid" (1992) and the straight-to-video "Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves" (1997).

Moranis played Wayne Szalinski, a scientist whose kids stumble upon his discovery of how to shrink things.

RELATED: Here's why Chevy Chase was trending after Bernie Sanders won New Hampshire

RELATED: READ: Joaquin Phoenix's full Oscars acceptance speech

While the 1997 film was his last movie role until now, Moranis, 66, has not appeared on the big screen since "Little Giants" in 1994.

In a 2015 feature by The Hollywood Reporter, Moranis explained he had not retired, but stepped away from acting in 1997 after his wife, Ann, died of breast cancer,. He wanted to focus on raising his two kids.

He reportedly was approached to take part in the 2016 "Ghostbusters" reboot and the upcoming "Ghostbusters: Afterlife," but declined. Moranis played dorky attorney Louis Tully in the first two "Ghostbusters" films.