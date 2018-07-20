Roseanne Barr has kept a relatively low profile since ABC fired her in May for a racist tweet that compared former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett to a monkey, but Barr returned Thursday with an explosive new video.

In a NSFW mock-interview clip published to her YouTube channel, an exasperated and newly blond Barr grows frustrated and interrupts her off-camera interviewer, who had been talking about presidential denials about sex with prostitutes to address the infamous tweet that got her fired from ABC. She reiterates her claim that she thought Jarrett was white, doing so loudly in a profanity-laced fashion.

"I'm trying to talk about Iran!" she interjects. "I'm trying to talk about Valerie Jarrett and the Iran deal!"

"I know," the interview said, "But you've told me this 300 times."

"That's what my tweet was about!" Barr yells.

"I thought the (expletive) was white!" Barr screams. "(Expletive!) I thought the (expletive) was white!"

Jarrett, 61, is African American and worked under the Obama administration from 2009 to 2017. Barr's original tweet that led to her firing and the cancellation of "Roseanne" said: "muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj,” using Jarrett's initials.

Barr has gone back and forth with apologizing for and defending the tweet. She previously apologized for the tweet after saying Ambien was to blame, writing, "I apologize to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans. I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks."

However, two weeks after her initial apology, Barr said the tweet was about "anti-semitism." She said was clueless about the racist implications of her tweet, though she has yet to make it clear what the Iran regime has to do with Jarrett, who isn't a Muslim.

