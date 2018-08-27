During Sunday's finale of Sacha Baron Cohen's "Who Is America?" the Showtime series wasn't short on Juice.

Baron Cohen's character Gio, described in the skit as a "billionaire playboy and fashion photographer from Milan" who looks at lives of the ultra-rich for the show "The Diamond Life of Gio," traveled to Las Vegas to meet O.J. Simpson, described as a "women's rights activist"

In what appeared to be a hotel room, Baron Cohen introduced Simpson to his girlfriend, Christina, who had trouble placing the former athlete. That is, until Baron Cohen made a stabbing motion to the woman's neck, jogging her memory.

"She knows that, oh Jesus!" Simpson said. "Help me!"

Simpson then called Christina "gorgeous," to which Gio replied: "You can enjoy her, just don't..." he trailed off, making a stabbing motion again.

After Christina's exit, Baron Cohen, in character, confessed to Simpson: "She's gorgeous, but sometimes I want to kill her." He added: "I want to send her on a private helicopter tour over the Grand Canyon – oops-a-daisy."

"Stop, stop," Simpson said laughing.

"No, no maybe I send her on a bungee jump, you know – oop the cord," Gio continued.

"Cut cord extra long – oh too long," Simpson said, playing along.

O.J. Simpson appeared on the finale of "Who Is America?" Sunday. (Photo: Ethan Miller, Getty Images)

"If I do (kill her), you introduce to me (Johnnie) Cochran," Baron Cohen joked.

"Well, I would have to introduce you in the afterlife," Simpson said of his former defense attorney who died in 2005 after being diagnosed with a brain tumor.

"What, you didn't kill him too, did you?" Baron Cohen responded.

"Stop, man, Jesus Christ!" said Simpson.

Baron Cohen then explained to Simpson that his business partner is "obsessed" with the night Simpson's former wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, was killed in 1994.

"(He) wants you to be 100% truthful how you got away with it," Baron Cohen said.

"I didn't get away with nothing," objected Simpson who was found innocent.

"I didn't get away with anything with my wife, either. She committed suicide," Baron Cohen's Gio said laughing.

"You weren't charged, so good for you," said Simpson.

"Me and you, we got something in common," Baron Cohen said. "(We're) both – how you say it – lady killers. You know, it's not what it sounds like. In Italian it translates to somebody who murders women."

"No, I didn't kill nobody," Simpson said chuckling, and raising his hands in protest.

While Baron Cohen failed to elicit a confession from Simpson, he did manage to give one last jab to Sarah Palin in the show's credits, giving her props for being a "Special Publicity Consultant (Inadvertent)."

In July, Palin started a media storm, claiming on Facebook she had been "duped" by Baron Cohen and "fallen victim to the evil, exploitive (sic), sick 'humor' " during an interview, which ultimately did not air. The former vice presidential candidate wrote in the social media post that she was interviewed by Baron Cohen "heavily disguised as a disabled US Veteran, fake wheelchair and all."

In a statement, Showtime insisted Baron Cohen "never presented himself as a veteran of the U.S. military" during the booking process or during the interview.

