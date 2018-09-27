Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham says the Democrats' treatment of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh is the "most despicable thing" he has seen in politics.

Graham said Thursday that Democrats sat on allegations against Kavanaugh and then sprung them on the nominee at the last minute in a desperate attempt to prevent his confirmation.

The South Carolina senator says Democrats want to "destroy" Kavanaugh's life and hold the seat open in the hope of winning the White House in 2020.

Graham said a vote against Kavanaugh would "legitimize the most despicable thing I have ever seen in politics." He also called the Democrats' tactics "the most unethical sham."

“But let me tell you when it comes to this. You’re looking for a fair process? You came to the wrong town at the wrong time my friend,” Graham declared.

The senator gave this same message to Republicans as he spoke to reporters earlier in the day. He said that a 35-year-old allegation should not become the new standard for withholding a nomination and that Democrats strategically dropped the accusation right before the hearing.

"God helps us all as Republicans," he told reporters.

Graham supported Republicans' ultimately successful efforts to block action on President Barack Obama's Supreme Court nomination of Judge Merrick Garland.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

