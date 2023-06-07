Shannen Doherty says cancer has spread to her brain

Doherty announced in Feb. 2020 that she was battling a recurrence of breast cancer that had progressed to stage four.

WASHINGTON — Actress Shannen Doherty is giving everyone an intimate look at her latest health battle.

The "Beverly Hills, 90210" and "Charmed" star announced in Feb. 2020 that she was battling a recurrence of breast cancer that had progressed to stage four. Doherty, 52, revealed Tuesday that a CT scan back in January found she had brain metastases. According to the Mayo Clinic, the condition occurs when cancer cells spread from their original site to the brain.

"January 12, the first round of [brain] radiation took place. My fear is obvious. I am extremely claustrophobic and there was a lot going on in my life," Doherty wrote alongside a video that showed her tearing up moments before the treatment.

She went on to thank her doctors and the team at Cedar Sinai.

"But that fear…. The turmoil….. the timing of it all…. This is what cancer can look like," Doherty said.

During a March appearance at 90s Con, which would have been two months after starting brain cancer treatment, Doherty was asked how she was doing and said "I'm feeling great, thank you! … This crowd is amazing!"

In April, Doherty filed for divorce from her husband, Kurt Iswarienko, after 11 years of marriage.

Doherty revealed her initial breast cancer diagnosis in the spring of 2015. At the time, the actress was outspoken about her diagnosis and documented her cancer battle on social media. When the cancer came back, she said she wanted to keep it a secret to prove she could still work. The actress was working on the "90210" reboot at the time.