BOSTON — Simone Biles did what USA Gymnastics did not.

The reigning Olympic champion wore a teal-colored leotard Sunday night as she won her fifth title at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships. Teal is the color for sexual abuse survivors, and Biles said she wanted to acknowledge the hundreds of women who were abused by Larry Nassar.

Biles has said she was abused by the longtime USA Gymnastics and Michigan State physician, along with Final Five teammates Aly Raisman, Gabby Douglas and Madison Kocian.

“I picked it out in January,” Biles said. “But it is for the survivors, and I stand with all of them.”

Earlier in the day, USA Gymnastics CEO Kerry Perry had her first extended question-and-answer session with the media since she started Dec. 1, and was asked if there was going to be any acknowledgement of the survivors Sunday night. Perry gave a long-winded answer that didn’t really address the question, but there was no recognition or mention of the survivors, even with Raisman in the arena.

Instead, it was left to Biles to do it. And, as usual, she delivered in impressive fashion.

