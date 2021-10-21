Reports: Hundreds of SkyWest flights delayed, canceled Thursday

Hundreds of flights for regional airline SkyWest were delayed or canceled Thursday, according to multiple reports. The airline reportedly said there was an "internal server outage" but there were indications late Thursday that systems were getting back online.
The flight-tracking website FlightAware said Thursday night that 607 SkyWest flights were canceled and 531 were delayed as of 10:15 p.m. ET.
"SkyWest is experiencing an internal server outage and our IT teams are working to resolve the issue," read a statement from SkyWest to several news outlets. "We apologize to customers for the inconvenience and are working to resume normal operations as quickly as possible."
Passengers were talking about the struggles with their flights on Twitter.
By about 10 p.m. ET, there were indications things were getting back to normal.
SkyWest is the largest regional airline in the U.S. and operates flights for United, Delta, American and Alaska Airlines and says it transports 43 million passengers every year. It has hubs in Chicago, Denver, Detroit, Houston, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Phoenix, Portland, Salt Lake City, San Francisco and Seattle.