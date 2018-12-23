SpaceX's last launch of the year took some time to get off the ground, but finally made it Sunday morning.

Strong high-altitude winds on Saturday scrubbed the company's third attempt to launch a Falcon 9 rocket and the first in a new generation of Global Positioning System satellites from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.

The fourth try, set at 8:51 a.m. Sunday, appeared to go off without a hitch.

Main engine cutoff and stage separation confirmed. Second stage engine burn underway. pic.twitter.com/SxaPhVBnfH — SpaceX (@SpaceX) December 23, 2018

The launch of the first GPS III satellite is SpaceX's 21st of the year, and the 20th mission overall to fly from the Space Coast in 2018.

A problem with the booster's liquid oxygen system during fueling had scrubbed the first launch attempt on Tuesday, Dec. 18.

Vice President Mike Pence and Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson were at Kennedy Space Center to watch the launch that day. Pence took the opportunity to announce the re-establishment of a U.S. Space Command, or USSPACECOM, as the military's 11th unified combatant command, responsible for military space operations.

Severe weather scrubbed the mission's second try on Thursday, Dec. 20, with parts of the Space Coast under a tornado watch.

The third try unfolded amid a partial federal government shutdown that did not affect the Department of Defense, whose 2019 budget is already approved.

NASA, however, planned to furlough 96 percent of its civil servants, or more than 16,700 staff.

Kennedy Space Center identified 196 positions out of roughly 2,000 that would continue working full- or part-time to protect life or property, or to support specific missions like the International Space Station, currently home to a three-person crew including NASA's Anne McClain.

The KSC Visitor Complex, run by contractor Delaware North without tax dollars, remains open, including bus tours to the Apollo/Saturn V Center inside the spaceport's secure perimeter.

The shutdown was triggered the day after NASA celebrated the 50th anniversary of the launch of Apollo 8 from KSC's pad 39A. Frank Borman, Bill Anders and Jim Lovell became the first astronauts to orbit the moon, and the first to spend Christmas in space.

