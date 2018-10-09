Sunday Night Football on NBC has a new theme song, but some NFL fans are not digging it.
Since 2013, Carrie Underwood has performed the Sunday Night Football song, according to USA Today. Every version of the song included a line in which Underwood sang, "Ohhhhhh, Sunday night!"
But this year's song is different. Instead of singing "oh" before Sunday night, Underwood now sings, "game on," which also happens to be the new song's name.
"Game On" debuted during Week 1 ahead of the Bears-Packers game, and you can watch the music video here.
NFL fans were quick to share their thoughts on Twitter.
"IS CARRIE UNDERWOOD NOT GONNA SAY "OOHHHHHHHH SUNDAY NIGHT?!?!?!?!" tweeted Rodger Sherman.
"Am I the only one that thinks that the Sunday Night Football opening with Carrie Underwood is awful?" tweeted @erin_O5.
"If there’s any reason to boycott the NFL, it’s because of that atrocious Carrie Underwood intro song. As a nation, we deserve better.
#NFLSunday," said @MC2097.
"I want the old SNF song please @carrieunderwood," tweeted @BarstoolFran.
"idc what nbc does, it’s still CARRIE UNDERWOOD: Ohhhhhhhhhhhh ME: sunday niiiiiiight," tweeted Harry Lyles Jr.