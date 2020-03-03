The single biggest day for Democrats on the presidential primary calendar has arrived.

Millions of people will cast their votes on Super Tuesday in 14 states and one U.S. territory.

With more than 1,300 delegates up for grabs, there's a lot at stake for the candidates hoping to face President Donald Trump in November's presidential elections. Polls start closing at 7 p.m. Eastern.

This story will continue to be updated throughout the day and late into the evening. Be sure to refresh the page to see the most updated information.

2:15 p.m. Eastern - Bloomberg acknowledges a convention fight is his only path to the nomination

Mike Bloomberg is acknowledging that his only path to the nomination is through a convention fight and suggested he may not win any states on Super Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters at a field office in Miami, the businessman said, “I don’t know whether you’re gonna win any” when he was asked which of the 14 states voting Tuesday he believed he could win.

Bloomberg added, “You don’t have to win states, you have to win delegates.” He suggested that no one will get a majority of delegates and “then you go to a convention, and we’ll see what happens.”

Bloomberg was then asked if he wanted a contested convention and he said, “I don’t think that I can win any other way.”

The billionaire is appearing on the ballot for the first time in the presidential race on Tuesday.

Democratic presidential candidate former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg speaks during a news conference on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Little Havana, a neighborhood in Miami. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

AP

1:30 p.m. Eastern - Super Tuesday voters brave severe weather in some

Deadly storms left treacherous conditions in at least two of the 14 states where residents were going to vote on Super Tuesday.

Some polling sites in Nashville were relocated at the last minute and sites across Nashville and in Davidson and Wilson counties opened an hour late.

In rural central Alabama, high winds howled and the National Weather Service issued tornado warnings for at least five counties. The storms knocked out the power at at least one polling site, leaving voters to make their selections by flashlight.

A polling location is closed due to no power after deadly storms passed through the state, in Nashville, Tenn., on Tuesday, March 3, 2020.

AP