Taliban welcomes President Trump tweet promising early troop withdrawal

Afghanistan’s Taliban on Thursday welcomed a tweet from President Donald Trump in which he promised to have the last of the U.S.'s troops out of Afghanistan by Christmas.

If that withdrawal happens, it would be months ahead of schedule and the tweet made no reference to a Taliban promise to fight terrorist groups — a previous pre-requisite for an American withdrawal.

America's exit from Afghanistan after 19 years was laid out in an agreement Washington reached with the Taliban in February. However, that agreement said U.S. troops would be out of Afghanistan in 18 months provided the Taliban honored a commitment to fight terrorist groups, with most attention seemingly focused on the Islamic State group affiliate in the country.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahed said Trump's statement was welcome and he considered it a positive step for the implementation of the peace agreement between the U.S. and the Taliban.

The Taliban are “committed to the contents of the agreement and hopes for good and positive relations with all countries, including the U.S, in the future,” he said.

Trump’s surprise tweet late Wednesday came as the Taliban and the Afghan government-appointed negotiation team held historic peace talks in Doha in Qatar.

Those talks have been painfully slow as both sides have become bogged down on the intricacies of how they would go forward with reaching an agreement. Weeks have been spent discussing Islamic jurisprudence and how it will impact negotiations.

Still, both sides have stayed at the negotiation table even as Washington's peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad last week returned to the region. Little information of substance has emerged from the talks.

Trump in his tweet said “we should have the small remaining number of our BRAVE Men and Women serving in Afghanistan home by Christmas.”

We should have the small remaining number of our BRAVE Men and Women serving in Afghanistan home by Christmas! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2020

The Taliban have never detailed the commitments they made in the peace agreement with the U.S. and Washington has refused to give details, citing security concerns.

Even as Afghans meet in Doha to map out what a post-war Afghanistan might look like, Washington and NATO have already begun reducing their troops strength. Washington is now down to 8,600 troops from an estimated 13,000 when it signed the agreement with the Taliban in February.

Trump's comments caught most Afghan observers by surprise and the Afghan government did not immediately respond to the tweet.

This is not the first time Trump has undercut the Pentagon with announcements about troop strength in Afghanistan. He previously has publicly announced American troop strength without vetting by the Pentagon, which has not yet responded to Trump's tweet.