Target unveils Black Friday 2021 ads, with deals starting Sunday

WASHINGTON — Target has officially released a sneak peak at its two official Black Friday ads, which include week-long deals that start on Sunday.

The Minneapolis-based retailer, like many other businesses, has already been promoting early Black Friday sales, which kicked off on Halloween this year.

But on Monday, Target officially showed off its Black Friday plans, featuring one 60-page ad with sales that go from Sunday, Nov. 21 through Saturday, Nov. 27. The company said its Black Friday week deals "include thousands of items across electronics, toys, apparel, kitchen appliances and more."

The company also unveiled a second ad for a three-day Black Friday sale that runs from just Thanksgiving through Saturday, Nov. 27.

Walmart also unveiled its 20-page Black Friday ad on Monday, which features deals that run from Monday, Nov. 22 through Sunday, Nov. 28.

As part of its early Black Friday sales, Target has been advertising some items as "Holiday Best," which were guaranteed to be the chain's best planned price for the season. Target previously said that if one of those deals went even lower later in the season, customers can get a pricing adjustment through Dec. 24 with its Holiday Price Match Guarantee. The company will also match some competitors' pricing within 14 days of purchase.

Last year amid the coronavirus pandemic, retailers spread out traditional Black Friday sales across multiple weeks and encouraged customers to shop online to avoid crowds. As a result, consumers spent a record-breaking $9 billion on U.S. retail websites on Black Friday, according to Adobe Analytics.

Will Target be open on Thanksgiving this year?

For the second year in a row, Target stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. The company announced its decision just a few days into 2021. Target said most of its stores will reopen at 7 a.m. local time on Black Friday, Nov. 26.