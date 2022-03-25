Taylor Hawkins, drummer for Foo Fighters, dies at 50

"The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins," the band announced Friday.

Taylor Hawkins, drummer for the Hall of Fame rock band Foo Fighters, has died. The band made the announcement on social media Friday night. He was 50.

"The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins," the band tweeted. "His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever. Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time."

Colombian newspaper El Espectador reports Hawkins was found dead in his hotel room in Bogota. The band is on tour in South America and was set to play in Bogota Friday night to wrap the first day of the Festival Estéreo Pícnic.

The cause of death was not immediately announced.

Hawkins was born in Fort Worth, Texas, on Feb. 17, 1972, according to his IMDB biography.

Variety reports Hawkins joined the band in 1997 after two years as Alanis Morisette's drummer. The outlet noted that Hawkins "had the seemingly thankless task of playing drums behind Foos frontman Dave Grohl," one of the greatest drummers in rock history.

Hawkins is survived by his wife, Alison, and their three children, the Los Angeles Times reports.