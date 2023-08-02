Taylor Swift announces more US dates for 'Eras Tour'

"Turns out it’s NOT the end of an era," Taylor Swift said Thursday, announcing her "Eras Tour" would be coming back to North America in 2024.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — Taylor Swift's sold-out "Eras Tour" will be returning to the United States and North America next year.

"Turns out it’s NOT the end of an era," Swift revealed in an Instagram post Thursday morning. "Miami, New Orleans, Indy and Toronto: The Eras Tour is coming to you in 2024."

The singer-songwriter announced 15 new stadium concerts for October and November 2024 in the United States and Canada. Starting Thursday, Swift is scheduled to perform six sold-out shows at SoFi Stadium near Los Angeles. Then, she heads to Mexico and South America to wrap up her 2023 run of shows. Next year, the "Eras Tour" has dozens of international dates across Australia, Japan and Europe, before returning to North America.

Swift gives big bonuses to tour workers

According to multiple media reports, Swift this week also gave each of the tour's truck drivers a $100,000 bonus to thank them for their heavy lifting during the U.S. leg of her tour.

In addition to the truckers, she recently gave bonuses to essentially everyone working on her massive touring production that totaled more than $55 million, a source confirmed to PEOPLE.

How to get tickets for Taylor Swift 2024 Eras Tour dates

Verified fan registration through Ticketmaster is now open for all of the newly announced 2024 North America shows, according to Thursday's announcement. Registration will remain open until Saturday, Aug. 5 at 5 p.m. Eastern.

According to Ticketmaster's website, fans will receive an e-mail on Tuesday, Aug. 8 confirming if they have access to the onsale or if they've been placed on the waitlist.

The Ticketmaster Verified Fan onsale will begin on Wednesday, Aug. 9. The company explained in a blog post that all shows will be assigned specific on-sale windows.

Ticket demand is expected to be very high. When tickets initially went on sale for Swift's first tour in five years, Ticketmaster said it saw "historically unprecedented demand" and struggled to keep up.

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Dates 2024 North America list

Oct. 18, 2024 - Miami, Florida (Hard Rock Stadium)

Oct. 19, 2024 - Miami, Florida (Hard Rock Stadium)

Oct. 20, 2024 - Miami, Florida (Hard Rock Stadium)

Oct. 25, 2024 - New Orleans, Louisiana (Caesars Superdome)

Oct. 26, 2024 - New Orleans, Louisiana (Caesars Superdome)

Oct. 27, 2024 - New Orleans, Louisiana (Caesars Superdome)

Nov. 1, 2024 - Indianapolis, Indiana (Lucas Oil Stadium)

Nov. 2, 2024 - Indianapolis, Indiana (Lucas Oil Stadium)

Nov. 3, 2024 - Indianapolis, Indiana (Lucas Oil Stadium)

Nov. 14, 2024 - Toronto, Ontario (Rogers Centre)

Nov. 15, 2024 - Toronto, Ontario (Rogers Centre)

Nov. 16, 2024 - Toronto, Ontario (Rogers Centre)

Nov. 21, 2024 - Toronto, Ontario (Rogers Centre)

Nov. 22, 2024 - Toronto, Ontario (Rogers Centre)

Nov. 23, 2024 - Toronto, Ontario (Rogers Centre)