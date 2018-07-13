It's no secret many teachers dig into their pockets to pay for classroom supplies each year.

Target has a new way to help educators stretch those dollars.

In a Target.com blog post, the retailer wrote: "Pssst… teachers. New this year, we’re making life a little easier for you, too, with a special 15 percent discount."

This is the first time Target says it's offering the discount on "select classroom supplies, from pens, pencils, crayons and markers to classroom storage and organization and tissues, hand sanitizer and more."

Although the announcement says teachers can cash in Sunday through July 21 when shopping in-store and online, few details were available Friday.

"Simply visit Target.com/teacherprep starting July 15 to share some quick details and grab your coupon code," the blog post said.

In a National Center of Education Statistics study released in May, 94 percent of teachers reported spending their own money on supplies.

The average amount teachers said they spent without reimbursement was $479, far more than the federal $250 tax deduction available to teachers.

About 44 percent said they spent $250 or less, while 36 percent spent from $251 to $500, the survey showed.

