Texas Congressman vouches for former Baylor Bear Brittney Griner's freedom from Russian prison

The Phoenix Mercury center and Houston native has been held in a Russian prison since Feb. 17.

Congressman Pete Sessions spoke out Wednesday about the situation surrounding former Baylor Bear and WNBA star Brittney Griner's imprisonment in Russia.

The Phoenix Mercury center was arrested at Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport in February for allegedly carrying vape canisters with cannabis oil. She has been detained for the past five months.

“I cannot imagine what Brittney, her friends, family, and teammates are going through," Sessions said. "I have great admiration for her perseverance."

The Houston native's trial began on July 1.

Griner, 31, could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted of transporting drugs.

Sessions also discussed his desire to see Griner brought back safely to the United States.