A Thai youth soccer team and its coach have been found alive in a vast cave complex where they disappeared more than a week ago, the regional governor has told multiple media outlets.

Twelve players, ages 11-16, and their 25-year-old coach had been stranded for 10 days in the Tham Luang Nang Non caves in Thailand's rugged, mountainous Chiang Rai province. Thai military helicopters, remotely operated underwater vehicles and two drones equipped with heat detectors are assisting in the effort.

The U.S. Pacific Command sent a 30-person rescue team to northern Thailand to aid the desperate search for a group of teen soccer players who disappeared in a vast system of caves five days ago.

