'The Conners' crew member dies on set after 'medical event'

ABC's 'The Conners' dedicated the filming of its season 3 finale to a longtime crew member who died on set earlier this week.

WASHINGTON — A longtime crew member on the ABC series "The Conners" died on set Thursday after a "fatal medical event."

In a statement provided to Variety, USA TODAY and others, Werner Entertainment, the production company that makes the "Roseanne" spin-off, confirmed the news.

“With heavy hearts we regret to confirm that a member of our technical crew suffered a fatal medical event today [March 18],” Werner Entertainment said in a statement. “He was a much loved member of ‘The Conners’ and ‘Roseanne’ families for over 25 years. As we remember our beloved colleague, we ask that you respect the privacy of his family and loved ones as they begin their grieving process.”

The show was wrapping up production this week on its third season, according to social media posts from "The Conners" cast members.

The ABC series filmed its season 3 finale on Friday, which was dedicated to Richmond, actor Michael Fishman revealed. He shared a tribute that was originally posted by director Jody Hahn.

"Yesterday, we lost a dear member of our audio crew, Terrel Richmond. Today, we shoot our final episode of @theconnersabc Season 3 in loving memory of a lovely man."

Yesterday, we lost a dear member of our audio crew, Terrel Richmond. Today, we shoot our final episode of @theconnersabc Season 3 in loving memory of a lovely man. pic.twitter.com/AaiBjgcaOy — Michael Fishman (@ReelMFishman) March 19, 2021

Fishman later added on Instagram that "We shared a stage, large portions of our lives, and we will forever be connected."