APPLEWOOD, Colo. — As far as home Christmas displays go, they don’t get much better than this.

Two families in Jefferson County’s Applewood neighborhood have a little friendly rivalry going on. Each year, they try and outdo each other when it comes to blow up displays and lights.

There are dozens of Santas, reindeer, elves and all kinds of other assorted holiday characters.

Ted and Frank live across the street from each other and have been decorating their homes since 2011. Maybe this is the part where we mention that they’re not just neighbors: they’re brothers.

Ted and Frank Shih say part of the reason they go all out is to give back to the neighborhood they grew up in.

Frank now lives in the house his parents owned.

Spurred on by their wives, the brothers love seeing the kids’ reactions to their giant displays.

One other thing also keeps them going: Each year, the Applewood Lighting Association gives them an award: either Grand Champion or First Runner Up.

There’s really no such things as the Applewood Lighting Association. There is, however, a mystery neighbor who goes by that name and keeps the gag going. For what it’s worth, Ted and Frank love competing for the big “award.”

Christmas is about family. It’s about spreading cheer. It’s about giving to others.

And for Ted and Frank, it’s also about being Grand Champion … or First Runner up.

Depending on the year.

If you’d like to check out the dueling Christmas displays, they are the corner of Eldridge and Coors Drive in Applewood.

