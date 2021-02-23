x
Tiger Woods injured in roll-over crash in Los Angeles, Sheriff's Dept. says

The L.A. County Sheriff's Department said firefighters and paramedics had to use the "jaws of life" to get Tiger Woods out of his crashed vehicle.
Credit: AP
Tiger Woods tees off on the 12th hole at the Northern Trust golf tournament at Liberty National Golf Course, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, in Jersey City, N.J. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

WASHINGTON — Golfer Tiger Woods has been taken to the hospital after he was involved in a roll-over crash Monday morning, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. 

The sheriff's department said in a statement posted on Twitter that it responded to a single vehicle roll-over crash on the border of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes around 7:12 a.m. Pacific Time. 

Authorities said Woods was the only person in the vehicle and firefighters and paramedics had to use the "jaws of life" to get him out of the vehicle. 

LASD said the vehicle sustained "major damage." 

Wood was taken to a local hospital by ambulance, according to LASD. 

No further details have been released. 

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

