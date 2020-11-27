Kamala Harris, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer among candidates for Time magazine's 2020 person of the year

Time magazine has chosen a person of the year annually since 1928, and the magazine is asking readers to vote for who they think should receive the distinction.

Time magazine is looking for their next "Person of the Year" for 2020, a distinction the magazine has honored influential people with since the 1920s.

Annually, Time magazine looks for a person with “the greatest influence on the events of the year—for better or worse.” And this year, among the more than 70 candidates for the title, are notable names like Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, and Governor Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan, along with Governor Andrew Cuomo of New York.

Voting rights advocate Stacey Abrams of Georgia is also among the candidates, along with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

Both Joe Biden and Donald Trump are also on the list of the magazine's candidates for 2020.

Among those on the list who have received a high number of yes votes so far are the nation's top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, and the Black Lives Matter activists who demonstrated during months-long protests this year.

See the full list of candidates and vote for who you think should be Time magazine's 2020 Person of the Year, by visiting Time magazine here.

According to Time, Charles Augustus Lindbergh, who soloed the Atlantic during a historic flight, in only 33 hours and 39 minutes, was chosen as "Man of the Year" for the Jan. 2 1928 issue of the publication. That was the first year the magazine held the contest.

Young climate activist Greta Thunberg was named "Person of the Year" in 2019.