WASHINGTON — Tony Romo has agreed to an annual $17 million deal to remain as an NFL analyst on CBS.

The network's deal for the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback is the biggest ever for a TV sports analyst, news outlets reported Friday. The new, long-term contract for the lead football color commentator includes $17 million per season.

The New York Post reports ESPN was set to pursue Romo before the largest sports analyst deal in TV history that will keep him with CBS.

A CBS Sports spokesperson confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that the network signed Romo, but did not provide the deal's terms. However, the $17 million each year is more than twice the previous record $8 million per season that John Madden received over 20 years ago.

Romo has been in the broadcast booth for CBS the past three seasons, following his retirement after the 2016 season. Teamed-up with play-by-play broadcaster Jim Nantz, he quickly gained a solid reputation for his natural, expert-level skills dissecting schemes, and even calling plays out and making predictions before they become reality on the field.

Romo has been covering games alongside Nantz and sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson since joining CBS Sports in 2017. He called his first Super Bowl last year.

Tony Romo, from left, Tracy Wolfson and Jim Nantz attend the CBS Network 2018 Upfront at The Plaza Hotel on Wednesday, May 16, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)

Andy Kropa/Invision/AP