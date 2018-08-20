"The Ghosts of Christmas Eve" will greet audiences this winter during the Trans-Siberian Orchestra's annual tour.

This year marks a special anniversary for the band, celebrating 20 years of their famous winter tour, based on the rockers' 1999 "Ghosts of Christmas Eve" TV movie.

The tour kicks off Nov. 14 in Green Bay and Council Bluffs, and concludes Dec. 30 in Milwaukee and Cleveland, with the show visiting a total of 65 cities across North America for 100-plus performances. This year features a new stage design and incorporates presentation of the movie, which tells the story of a runaway girl who seeks shelter in a mysterious abandoned theater on Christmas Eve, soundtracked by TSO favorites including "Christmas Eve/Sarajevo 12/24," "O’ Come All Ye Faithful" and "Good King Joy."

This year's outing is TSO's second tour without founder Paul O’Neil, who passed away in 2017.

"It’s hard to believe that 20 years ago, we had just seven shows," Al Pitrelli, TSO's music director and lead guitarist, told USA TODAY. "We were so happy that 10 to 11 thousand people came out to those shows and fell in love with Paul’s creation. Last year, with Paul’s family steering the ship, we realized that his dream will live beyond him, and that makes us all very proud, happy and thankful."

To celebrate the tour's big year, TSO and Rhino Entertainment will also release a new 20th-anniversary edition of their 1998 album "The Christmas Attic," available on CD and digitally Sept. 28, with a vinyl version out Nov. 23. The new edition of the album features “Christmas Jam (Live),” a bonus track previously unreleased on CD and vinyl, available to stream below.

In terms of what this year's show has in store for fans, Pitrelli says to "expect new production, new songs and a new take on what's become a tradition for so many people nationwide."

"There are a lot of people who come back year after year, and they expect to see the stories they’ve grown so attached to, and, not to disappoint them, we keep the familiarity intact," Pitrelli said. "But, those same people in the audience know that there are always going to be a lot of surprises. This year is no different ... we as a band and production are forever pushing the envelope both musically and visually, (and) this tour is going to be epic."

The band is partnering with Ticketmaster's Verified Fan platform for ticket sales, with signups available through Aug. 31 for access to ticket presales beginning Sept. 5 for fan club members and Sept. 11 for nonmembers. Tickets will be on sale to the public beginning Sept. 14, with more details available on the band's website.

Nov. 14 – Green Bay, Wisconsin, Resch Center

Nov. 14 – Council Bluffs. Iowa, Mid-America Center

Nov. 15 – Fort Wayne, Indiana, Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

Nov. 15, – Tulsa, Oklahoma, BOK Center

Nov. 16 – University Park, Pennsylvania, Bryce Jordan Center

Nov. 17 – Allentown, Pennsylvania, PPL Center

Nov. 17 – Denver, Pepsi Center

Nov. 18 – Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania, Mohegan Sun Arena

Nov. 18 – Colorado Springs, Colorado, Broadmoor World Arena

Nov. 20 – Salt Lake City, Vivint Smart Home Arena

Nov. 21 – Erie, Pennsylvania, Erie Insurance Arena

Nov. 23 – Manchester, New Hampshire, SNHU Arena

Nov. 23 – Spokane, Washington, Spokane Arena

Nov. 24 – Worcester, Massachusetts, DCU Center

Nov. 24 – Portland, Oregon, Moda Center

Nov. 25 – Uncasville, Connecticut, Mohegan Sun Arena

Nov. 25 – Tacoma, Washington, Tacoma Dome

Nov. 28 – Albany, New York, Times Union Center

Nov. 28 – Oakland, California, Oracle Arena

Nov. 29 – Rochester, New York, Blue Cross Arena

Nov. 29 – Fresno, California, Save Mart Center

Nov. 30 – Toledo, Ohio, Huntington Center

Nov. 30 – Sacramento, California, Golden 1 Center

Dec. 1 – Dayton, Ohio, Nutter Center

Dec. 1 – Ontario, California, Citizens Business Bank Arena

Dec. 2 – Grand Rapids, Michigan, Van Andel Arena

Dec. 2 – Phoenix, Gila River Arena

Dec. 5 – Indianapolis, Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Dec. 5 – Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Chesapeake Energy Arena

Dec. 6 – Lexington, Kentucky, Rupp Arena

Dec. 6 – St Louis, Enterprise Center

Dec. 7 – Greenville, South Carolina, Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Dec. 7 – Knoxville, Tennessee, Thompson-Boling Arena

Dec. 8 – Charlotte, North Carolina, Spectrum Center

Dec. 8 – Duluth, Georgia, Infinite Energy Center

Dec. 9 – Greensboro, North Carolina, Greensboro Coliseum Complex

Dec. 9 – Birmingham, Alabama, Legacy Arena at The BJCC

Dec. 12 – Raleigh, North Carolina, PNC Arena

Dec. 12 – Columbia, South Carolina, Colonial Life Arena

Dec. 13 – Charleston, West Virginia, Charleston Civic Center

Dec. 13 – Jacksonville, Florida, Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena

Dec. 14 – Cincinnati, U.S. Bank Arena

Dec. 14 – Sunrise, Florida, BB&T Arena

Dec. 15 – Buffalo, New York, KeyBank Center

Dec. 15 – Orlando, Florida, Amway Center

Dec. 16 – Hershey, Pennsylvania, Giant Center

Dec. 16 – Tampa, Florida, Amalie Arena

Dec. 19 – Richmond, Virginia, Richmond Coliseum

Dec. 19 – New Orleans, Smoothie King Center

Dec. 20 – Uniondale, New York

Dec. 20 – Austin, Texas, Frank Erwin Center

Dec. 21 – Philadelphia, Wells Fargo Center

Dec. 21 – Houston, Toyota Center

Dec. 22 – Newark, New Jersey, Prudential Center

Dec. 22 – Dallas, American Airlines Center

Dec. 23 – Washington, D.C., Capital One Arena

Dec. 23 – San Antonio, AT&T Center

Dec. 26 – Columbus, Ohio, Nationwide Arena

Dec. 26 – Kansas City, Missouri, Sprint Center

Dec. 28 – Pittsburgh, PPG Paints Arena

Dec. 28 – Chicago, Allstate Arena

Dec. 29 – Detroit, Little Caesars Arena

Dec. 29 – St. Paul, Minnesota, Xcel Energy Center

Dec. 30 – Cleveland, Quicken Loans Arena

Dec. 30 – Milwaukee, Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center

