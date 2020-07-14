President Trump to hold press conference Tuesday afternoon in Rose Garden

President Trump will speak to the press Tuesday as the U.S. continues to battle coronavirus outbreaks amid strained relations with China.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — The White House announced Tuesday afternoon that President Donald Trump would speak to the press in the Rose Garden at around 5 p.m. Eastern.

The White House described the event as a press conference, but did not reveal what the president would be discussing. It comes as the U.S. grapples with a number of major issues amid a coronavirus pandemic in which Florida is recording a record number of new cases. On Monday, at least one expert labeled the city of Miami as a possible new epicenter of the virus. On the other side of the country, California has imposed yet another set of measures to aggressively fight outbreaks in that state.

And as the White House pushes for schools to reopen in the fall, some districts are pushing back.

Also Tuesday, the Trump administration announced it has rescinded a rule that would have required international students to transfer schools or leave the country if their colleges hold classes entirely online this fall because of the coronavirus pandemic. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced the decision as a court hearing was getting underway on a challenge to the rule by Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Another major issue the U.S. is grappling with is ongoing tensions with China on more than one issue. The Trump administration’s rejection of broad Chinese claims to much of the South China Sea is being seen in Asia as an election-year political move, with some appealing for calm amid fears of greater tensions. China has accused the U.S. of trying to sow discord between China and the Southeast Asian countries with which it has long-standing territorial disputes.

To watch the press briefing with closed captioning click here, or watch in the embedded video.

The Chinese Embassy in Washington says a statement issued by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo deliberately distorts the facts and disregards the efforts of China and the others to achieve peace and stability in the South China Sea. Pompeo said the U.S. now regards virtually all Chinese maritime claims outside its internationally recognized waters to be illegitimate.