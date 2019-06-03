WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — President Donald Trump's reaction to Hillary Clinton's decision to sit out the 2020 race for the White House led to a back-and-forth on Twitter between the two former presidential opponents.

"(Crooked) Hillary Clinton confirms she will not run in 2020, rules out a third bid for White House.” Aw-shucks, does that mean I won’t get to run against her again? She will be sorely missed!," Trump tweeted Tuesday afternoon.

It's clear Hillary Clinton got the message, even though Trump didn't tag her in his tweet.

Within an hour, the former presidential candidate tweeted out a gif from the movie "Mean Girls" with the caption, "Why are you so obsessed with me?"

So if Tuesday is any indication don't expect Trump and Hillary to keep quiet on Twitter about the other anytime soon.