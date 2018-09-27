President Donald Trump is encouraged by Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh's passionate denials of Christine Blasey Ford's claims that he sexually assaulted her in high school.

A White House official told The Associated Press on Thursday that the West Wing saw the judge's opening statement as "game changing" and said Trump appeared to be reacting positively.

Trump watched the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Air Force One as he traveled from New York, then resumed monitoring back at the White House.

Minutes after the hearing concluded, the president backed Kavanaugh in a tweet calling the testimony "powerful, honest and riveting" and urged the Senate to vote.

Judge Kavanaugh showed America exactly why I nominated him. His testimony was powerful, honest, and riveting. Democrats’ search and destroy strategy is disgraceful and this process has been a total sham and effort to delay, obstruct, and resist. The Senate must vote! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 27, 2018

Two Republicans close to the White House say Trump expressed sympathy for Kavanaugh and his family for having to listen to Ford's tearful recounting of allegations. After seeing Ford's testimony, White House aides and allies expressed concern that Kavanaugh would have an uphill climb to deliver a strong enough showing.

But they say Trump was encouraged by Kavanaugh's performance.

