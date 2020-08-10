Trump campaign left debate ticket for Tupac after Harris calls him her favorite living rapper

The jab came after Sen. Kamala Harris recently said Tupac was her favorite, still-living rapper.

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump's campaign said there was a special seat reserved for Tupac Shakur during the vice presidential debate on Wednesday, an apparent attempt at mocking Sen. Kamala Harris, who recently referred to Tupac as her "favorite rapper alive."

Shakur infamously died on Sept. 13, 1996, after he was shot four times in Las Vegas.

Trump's senior campaign adviser Jason Miller told reporters before the Salt Lake City debate that they had "left a ticket for Tupac Shakur," according to The Hill and the New York Post.

Miller added that he was "more of a Biggie fan if he’s still alive," referring to The Notorious B.I.G., aka Biggie Smalls, who was also killed by gunfire a few months later on March 9, 1997.

The jab at Harris comes after she said Tupac was her favorite, still-living rapper during the NAACP virtual convention, according to reports. However, when she was corrected by the moderator she added, "Not alive, I know, I keep doing that.”

Kamala Harris asked, who’s the best rapper alive?



She answers @2PAC



Then says “Not alive, I know, I keep doing that.”



Tries to think of another living rapper. “There’s some I would not mention right now because they should stay in their lane.” pic.twitter.com/MZJ5FZC4qP — Emily Larsen (@emilyelarsen) September 25, 2020

Trump's campaign's Communications Director confirmed in a tweet that a ticket was left for Tupac.

The debate Wednesday was dominated by the coronavirus. Pence firmly defended the Trump administration’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic that has killed more than 210,000 Americans while his Democratic challenger, Kamala Harris, condemned “the greatest failure of any presidential administration.”

Because of the virus, the candidates were separated by plexiglass barriers in the debate, which was a far more civil affair than last week's presidential faceoff in which President Donald Trump, now back in Washington recovering from COVID-19, constantly interrupted, almost yelling at times.

Wednesday’s debate was the first and only one featuring the vice presidential contenders.