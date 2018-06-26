President Donald Trump took his issues with Jimmy Fallon from Twitter to the podium on Monday, as part of his stump speech for South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster.

"Did you see Jimmy Fallon?" he asked the crowed of about 2,000, who booed. "The guy screws up my hair, he's going back and forth," Trump said, referencing their 2016 interview on "The Tonight Show" that had Fallon stroking Trump's hair. "He was so disappointed to find out it (my hair) was real, he couldn't believe it."

The feud all started after Fallon expressed remorse about "humanizing" the then-candidate during their notorious interview.

On Sunday, Trump tweeted that Fallon is "now whimpering to all that he did the famous 'hair show' with me (where he seriously messed up my hair) ... He called & said “monster ratings.” Be a man Jimmy!"

In response, Fallon said he'd make a donation to RAICES, a Texas-based charity called Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services, "In honor of the President's tweet."

In his Monday speech, Trump called Fallon, "a lost soul" and "a poor guy, because now he's going to lose all of us (as viewers of 'Tonight Show')."

Trump then went on to diss other talk show hosts, calling CBS' host, presumably Stephen Colbert, "a lowlife," and saying that Jimmy Kimmel used to "stand outside on the sidewalk waiting for me," before Trump ran for office.

"Now I wouldn't do that show, the guy's terrible," Trump said about Kimmel. "I mean, honestly, are these people funny? I can laugh at myself. Frankly, if I couldn't I'd be in big trouble. But they're not, like, talented people. "

Earlier in Trump's Columbia, South Carolina, speech, he also talked about filmmaker David Lynch who was recently in the news for saying that Trump "could go down as one of the greatest presidents in history."

"This is a Hollywood guy ... and plenty of them voted for me," Trump said from the podium. "Of course, there goes his career. Right? In Hollywood."

Trump added, "Sometimes you have to toot your own horn because no one else will."

