Despite a study on Hurricane Maria's destruction in Puerto Rico released last month that put the death toll at nearly 3,000 people, President Donald Trump claimed that 3,000 people did not die in the hurricane.

In a pair of tweets on Thursday morning, Trump said the reported death toll was low when the hurricane hit, but "a long time later, they started to report really large numbers."

He blamed Democrats for raising the death toll, saying, "This was done by the Democrats in order to make me look as bad as possible when I was successfully raising Billions of Dollars to help rebuild Puerto Rico. If a person died for any reason, like old age, just add them onto the list. Bad politics."

3000 people did not die in the two hurricanes that hit Puerto Rico. When I left the Island, AFTER the storm had hit, they had anywhere from 6 to 18 deaths. As time went by it did not go up by much. Then, a long time later, they started to report really large numbers, like 3000... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 13, 2018

.....This was done by the Democrats in order to make me look as bad as possible when I was successfully raising Billions of Dollars to help rebuild Puerto Rico. If a person died for any reason, like old age, just add them onto the list. Bad politics. I love Puerto Rico! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 13, 2018

Trump added, "I love Puerto Rico!"

The president's tweets come two days after he called the federal government's emergency response in Puerto Rico an "incredible unsung success."

Trump spoke about the response to Hurricane Maria on Tuesday as he discussed preparations for Hurricane Florence, a massive storm that is heading toward the U.S. East Coast, threatening record rains and historic flooding.

From September 2017 to February 2018, 2,975 people died in Puerto Rico as a result of Hurricane Maria, according to a study by George Washington University's Milken Institute School of Public Health, which was commissioned by the Puerto Rican government. The study, released last month, showed a much higher death toll than the initial estimate of 64 people.

Critics blasted Trump's praise of the Puerto Rico response Tuesday.

"Nearly 3,000 people died," tweeted Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. "That is not a 'success.' That is a tragedy and a disgrace."

