Trump calls for Goodyear boycott after reports company banned his 'MAGA' hats

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — President Donald Trump is calling for a boycott of Goodyear tires after the company reportedly told employees they couldn't wear "Make America Great Again" or "Blue Lives Matter" attire.

"Don’t buy GOODYEAR TIRES - They announced a BAN ON MAGA HATS," Trump tweeted Wednesday.

Trump's call to boycott comes after a Goodyear employee told a TV station that the company's reported zero-tolerance policy was "discriminatory."

Goodyear responded Wednesday writing, "Goodyear became the focus of a conversation that created some misconceptions about our policies and our company." Goodyear says their corporate office did not release the zero-tolerance policy.

A worker at Goodyear's Topeka, Kansas plant shared a photo from a diversity training slide that showed the company will apparently consider "MAGA Attire" as "Unacceptable" for employees.

The image shows two columns under the heading "Zero Tolerance" and under "Acceptable" was listed "Black Lives Matter (BLM)" and "Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender Pride (LGBT)." Under the "Unacceptable" column, was "Blue Lives Matter," "All Lives Matter," "MAGA Attire," and "Political Affiliated Slogans or Material."

Goodyear says the policy did not come from their corporate office saying Wednesday, "the visual in question was not created or distributed by Goodyear corporate, nor was it part of a diversity training class."

Goodyear has released a statement after an employee said the slide presented in a training was discriminatory.

Yesterday, Goodyear became the focus of a conversation that created some misconceptions about our policies and our company. Goodyear has always wholeheartedly supported both equality and law enforcement and will continue to do so. pic.twitter.com/oO6jUg2rTR — Goodyear (@goodyear) August 19, 2020

In a statement to WIBW, Goodyear said it allows associates to "express their support on racial injustice and other equity issues but ask that they refrain from workplace expressions, verbal or otherwise, in support of political campaigning for any candidate or political party as well as other similar forms of advocacy that fall outside the scope of equity issues.”

Moments after Trump's tweet, Sr. White House reporter for Bloomberg Jennifer Jacobs reported that Goodyear stock had fallen at least 3%.