WASHINGTON — As he prepared to sign a farm bill to reauthorize $867 billion in federal agriculture funding, President Donald Trump went on Twitter to recall the time he sang the theme song from 'Green Acres' on national television.

Trump, who is facing a looming deadline on Friday to broker an agreement on government funding or risk a partial shutdown of federal agencies, tweeted a video of himself singing the song at the 2006 Emmy awards alongside actress Megan Mullally.

"Farm bill signing in 15 minutes!" Trump, a former Manhattan real estate developer, tweeted atop the video that pictured him in overalls holding a pitchfork.

Green Acres was a 1960s sitcom that starred Eddie Albert and Eva Gabor in which the two characters moved to a farm from New York City. Albert's character, Oliver Wendell Douglas, is fulfilling a life-long dream to work on a farm. Gabor's character, Lisa Douglas, misses New York, including her "penthouse view."

After the song, Trump throws the pitchfork in a theatrical flourish and kissed Mullally on the cheek.

The video was played at the White House moments after Trump posted it on Twitter.

"That was from the Emmys," the president told the crowd. "I received a really nice award that night."

The Green Acres theme song:

Green Acres is the place to be.

Farm livin' is the life for me.

Land spreadin' out so far and wide

Keep Manhattan, just give me that countryside.

New York is where I'd rather stay.

I get allergic smelling hay.

I just adore a penthouse view.

Dah-ling I love you but give me Park Avenue.

...The chores.

...The stores.

...Fresh air.

...Times Square

You are my wife.

Good bye, city life.

Green Acres we are there.

© 2018 USATODAY.COM