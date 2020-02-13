WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is lashing out against former White House chief of staff John Kelly after the ex-adviser came to the defense of a former national security aide who offered key testimony in the impeachment inquiry.

Trump says Kelly “can’t keep his mouth shut.”

The Republican president's comments targeting Kelly came after Kelly defended Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, who raised concerns about Trump’s July phone call with Ukraine’s president.

That call spurred Trump's impeachment trial, which ended in an acquittal.

The Atlantic magazine reports Kelly said at a public forum Wednesday in New Jersey that Vindman followed his training by raising concerns to his superiors after hearing “questionable” comments from Trump.

President Donald Trump listens to White House Chief of Staff John Kelly, right, following Trump's meeting to discuss potential damage from Hurricane Michael, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

AP

RELATED: What's it like to work for President Trump?

RELATED: Revolving door: Trump Cabinet has most turnover in 40 years

The president tweeted Thursday that being Chief of Staff just wasn't for Kelly, who Trump says "came in with a bang, went out with a whimper."