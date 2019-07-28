WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump tweeted on Sunday that Dan Coats, the director of national intelligence, will leave his office next month and that he will nominate U.S. Rep. John Ratcliffe to replace him.

Trump announced on Twitter that Coats will step down August 15 after news outlets reported Sunday that he was expected to leave the president's administration. Axios first reported Coats' pending departure.

Trump said in a tweet that the Republican congressman and former federal prosecutor "will lead and inspire greatness" as intelligence director. He also thanked Coats and said an acting director will be named shortly.

Coats' departure adds to the tense relationship Trump has had with the intelligence community comprising of more than a dozen agencies including the CIA and parts of the military. The president has publicly criticized and disregarded intelligence officials, and news reports say he and Coats have disagreed and been at odds over issues including Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Trump has been close to firing Coats previously but aides convinced him otherwise.

Ratcliffe is on the House Judiciary Committee and grilled former special counsel Robert Mueller during the hearing last week.

RELATED: What are we doing to stop Russian hacking?

RELATED: AP FACT CHECK: Mueller's words twisted by Trump and more

Director of National Intelligence Daniel Coats testifies before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

AP