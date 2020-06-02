WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is unleashing his fury against those who tried to impeach him at a prayer breakfast, a day after his acquittal by the Senate.

Following a keynote speaker who spoke of loving one's enemies, he would have none of it.

Trump declared on Thursday that he, his family and the country had been "put through a terrible ordeal by some very dishonest and corrupt people."

Every Democratic and independent senator found Trump guilty on abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. Trump almost got unanimous support from Republicans, save one. While all senators on the right voted not guilty on obstruction of Congress, Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah voted guilty on the abuse charge.

"Weeks ago and again yesterday courageous Republican politicians and leaders had the wisdom, fortitude and strength to do what everyone knows was right," President Trump said during the breakfast."I don't like people who use their faith as justification for doing what they know is wrong, nor do I like people who say 'I pray for you' when you know that's not so. So many people have been hurt and we can't let that go on."

He said he plans on discussing these topics and the acquittal later at the White House when he gives a public speech at noon EST.

Trump spoke at the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington, where he was joined onstage by congressional leaders, including Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who led the impeachment charge against him.

RELATED: President Trump declares 'VICTORY' after impeachment acquittal

RELATED: Trump to give impeachment acquittal statement Thursday