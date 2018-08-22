Premo Brand turkey and cheese Wedge sandwiches sold in 11 states are being recalled because they could contain Listeria.

The sandwiches were sent to food service and retail stores in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Wisconsin and West Virginia. They have a "enjoy by date" of August 31, 2018, and were packaged by JLM. They have a LOT number of 08201808.

In a post on the Food and Drug Administration website, Lipari Foods said its sister company, JLM -- which produced the sandwiches -- issued the voluntary recall out of an abundance of caution. The discovery was found after environmental testing by the FDA following a previous recall returned positive test results for potential contamination.

Premo Brand Turkey & Cheese wedge sandwiches.



Listeria can cause serious and potentially deadly infections, with newborns, pregnant women, people over 65, and people with weakened immune systems among the most susceptible, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Listeria infections in pregnant women can cause miscarriages, stillbirths and pre-term labor, and the infection can be passed to the unborn baby.

Other people are likely to suffer a headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions in addition to fever and muscle aches, the CDC said.

People who bought the sandwiches are urged to throw them away or return them where they were bought. The FDA said consumers with questions should call Customer Service at 800-729-3354, 8:15 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. EST, Monday through Friday.

