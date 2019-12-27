PLEASANTON, Calif. — They spent their entire lives together.

Then, they died together.

Mark Anthony Urista and Michael Angelo Urista were twins.

KPIX reports they were with three other teenagers in a car when it crashed into a power pole and slammed into a tree on Christmas Day.

According to KRON, a third teen named Javier Ramirez was also killed. The two others were taken to the hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

They all attended Dublin High School in Pleasonton, California, and news of the deadly crash came as an incredible shock to the entire school district.

Superintendent Dave Marken wrote in a statement:

Our hearts hurt for our students, families and Dublin High School colleagues. This is a devastating loss to our community and it is important that we remember to take care of one another during this critical time.

KRON reports no other cars were involved in the crash. Investigators do not believe alcohol played a role.

RELATED: A Florida father watched his 12-year-old daughter get hit and killed in a crosswalk

RELATED: 3 teens killed in Christmas night crash in Alabama

RELATED: Woman and dog hit and killed by car while crossing street

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter