Fort Hood soldiers are on the border of Ukraine, while other soldiers are learning Russian tactics, official says

DALLAS — A Russian airstrike hit a maternity hospital in a southern Ukrainian city. The images are devastating. Family members are now making a desperate plea for help.

"I’m 6 years old,” said one little girl.

The little girl and her grandmother walked two miles to get to the border of Ukraine.

“It took more than two days to get here. Then were walking through the border. Volunteers helped us,” said the little girl's grandmother.

Another woman said her husband was forced to stay back.

“My husband can’t fight because he is sick… crying,” said Agata, of Ukraine.

On Monday,160 soldiers from Fort Hood said goodbye to their families and left for Europe.

This is part of the 7,000 U.S. military personnel helping support NATO forces.

“I know a lot of stations are in Europe, are stationed on the Poland, Ukrainian border,” said James Wright, who is a retired major with the U.S. Army.

Wright is known as 'Old Ranger' at Fort Hood.

His mission: to keep the soldiers prepared to deploy in a matter of hours.

Right now, in Europe, "They’re designing they’re fighting positions, and going over their tactics,” said Wright.

While these soldiers are on the ground, three brigades from Fort Hood will head to a training mission in California.

“There is a permanent unit there that has trained in Russian tactics, they have to fight against them and win that battle,” said Wright.

The 5,000 soldiers will be trained with Russian vehicles and equipment.

Wright said the challenge is learning the formations and learning strategies the Russian’s specifically use.

“This will be a different war. Before, we’re fighting against terrorist tactics, now, this is conventional tactics. Force on force,” said Wright.

While there are no U.S. troops fighting in Ukraine, there is no plan to deploy troops to the country.