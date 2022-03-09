'It's like a genocide of the Ukrainian people' | Exclusive interview with Ukrainian refugee at Romanian border

Tatiana just barely made it to the Romanian border with her family. Now she tries to help other Ukrainians as they flee from the violence.

TEMPLE, Texas — A Ukrainian refugee gave 6 News an inside look at the struggles of Ukrainians fleeing to the Romanian border.

Tatiana, who wished not to share her last name, fled Kyiv with her family as Russian troops started closing in on the cities capital. They made it to the Romanian border and eventually found a hotel with a vacant room near the Romanian city of Rădăuți.

When 6 News spoke to Tatiana Tuesday, she had already been there for several days. Tatiana was glad her family got out early. She said some people are now coming across the border with only the cloths on their backs.

"Many of our friends, they escaped from their home at last minute. They didn't even take the passport. They didn't have any clothes. They just sit quickly in the car and move fast from the bombing area," Tatiana said.

While English is not her first language, Tatiana said she was able to communicate with the patchwork of humanitarian aid organizations that have come to the area. She said she tried to be an interpreter for other Ukrainians that had never before traveled outside their village.

"They are just from little town, from village, and they don't have anybody here. They don't have any support. Any friends in Europe." Tatiana said.

Tatiana told 6 News there are many Ukrainian-Americans that returned to the area to help people find rides. There are also several Jewish organizations providing aid. She said the Romanian people are incredibly gracious and are giving refugees places to stay for free.

"They organized some hotel for them. People in one room, many people, but still is really big support," Tatiana said.

But while Tatiana is grateful for all the aid being provided, she said it will not change the trajectory of the war. She said Russian troops now target people trying to provide aid and Russia will not allow aid to reach starving civilians in bunkers.

When 6 News asked what Americans needed to understand about the situation, Tatiana said innocent people were being killed.

"The problem that America need to know... It bad situation because... It kind of like genocide, if I say that correct, genocide, because the Russian they kill the peaceful people. People who wanted to give food, they just shoot them in the back," Tatiana said. "Many people still stay in my town, underground in the house, without food, without water, without any medicine. They Russians they doesn't allow in any humanitarian aid and help. They doesn't allow. They even start to kill people."

Tatiana said she believes neither America nor European countries will step in because they are afraid of Russia's nuclear arsenal. She said, if this is the case, only the Russian people can stop the war and only if their eyes are opened to the people being killed.

"All people should stand up. It like genocide of Ukrainian people," Tatiana said. "Humanitarian help is ok. It is so good. it's so good. But it's not enough. Not at all."