'They are not fighting a war. A war is between soldiers.' | Ukrainian-American says Ukraine needs more than humanitarian aid

A Ukrainian organization in Austin is working to get aid to the country, but they worry how far aid will get as Russia continues its attacks.

TEMPLE, Texas — Valentyna Schneider moved to the United States with her American husband eight years ago. Her family is still in Ukraine. Schneider is working with a Ukrainian community in Austin to get aid to Ukraine and attend rallies. She still fears for her families safety.

"It's the worst nightmare of my whole life and the life of so many people. I haven't slept in seven days. I haven't eaten," Schneider said.

Kharkiv has been gutted by constant shelling. Kyiv is being surrounded and is also under fire. Schneider told 6 News this stopped being a war after the first two days. Now it feels like a genocide.

"They use cruse missiles on people. They use vacuum bombs. They used a cluster bomb in the main square of Kharkiv. They are killing civilians. They are not fighting a war. A war is between soldiers," Schneider said. "Putin must be stopped. It can't keep going. It's a genocide."

Schneider hopes to get more support for Ukraine but doesn't know how it will get where it is needed.

"There is only so much we can do as long as the bombs continue. That's why we ask for a no-fly-zone. That's why we ask the world to unite and help and stop it. It's unbelievable terrorism," Schneider said.

Schneider told 6 News Russia wouldn't stop bombing the country during negotiations either.

Some European leaders may still be hoping to see peace talks in the conflict but the Ukrainian-Americans 6 News spoke to Wednesday say this is impossible.

Julia Nikitina was born in Ukraine and has family who also speak Russian. She said Russia's propaganda machine is so powerful, and it's claims so widespread, that negotiating from the same set of facts would be impossible.

"The main tool of this war is propaganda," Nikitina said. "Have you heard what he (Putin) has said? He said he is fighting Neo-Nazi's in Ukraine."

Nikitina said Putin's supposed agenda, according to controlled Russian media, is the "de-Nazification" of Ukraine. She doesn't know it would be possible to reach a peace agreement if that's the line they are giving their troops."

"What does it mean? What are the details of de-Nazification? He wants us to stop existing like Ukrainians. For us to repeat after them, 'We are Russian,'" Nikitina said.

Nikitina said Russian propaganda is so strong that some extended family members don't know Ukrainian civilians are being attacked.

Schneider said Ukrainians will not give into Russian rule, but many will continue to die as the country fights back. She believes Ukraine can still defeat Russia on the ground but they need Europe to come together and provide air support to prevent thousands more from dying.

"There is only so much you can do when the missiles come on top of the city. And those are hospitals, multi-story buildings, children's hospitals, daycares. Horrible places. You wouldn't think that someone could do this," Schneider said.

Schneider also said there is no hope of peace with Russia.

"There is no way back. Not alive. Ukrainians will not live under dictatorship. They will not do it," Schneider said.