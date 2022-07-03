Video: Ukrainian refugee describes Romanian border after fleeing her country

Austin resident John Parsons sent 6 News a video of a Ukrainian friend after they crossed the border to Romania.

TEMPLE, Texas — John Parsons lives in Austin, but has kept in touch with a friend in Ukraine for eight years. That friend, Tatiana, lived in Kyiv with her family.

Now she is a refugee in Romania. Just one of the 1.7 million people displaced after Russia invaded Ukraine.

Parsons said he has tried to keep in touch with Tatiana every day. He said she traveled with her family to the Romanian border only to have their car break down. The family got out of Kyiv several days ago and tried to hide nearby, but the invasion caught up to them.

"They went to an area outside of Kyiv. It's called Hostomel. It has an airport. They were staying in the basement of a house and there was a lot of shelling there," Parsons said. "South was the most direct route they could take."

The family fled in their car to the Romanian border. Parsons said they found little support after crossing as organizations like the Red Cross have not made it to the area.

Tatiana sent Parsons a video describing the situation Monday.

Parsons said Tatiana was trying to put together a Facebook page that would help direct people after they entered Romania.

"She said that she wants to stay at the Romanian boarder... to just kind of help the other people crossing the border. She said the refugees get a little bit of money, but they don't speak the language and there is not a lot of guidance on where to go," Parsons said.

He said there are Ukrainian-Americans along the border trying to help and provide rides if people have a place they can go. Unfortunately many people don't have a place to go. Parsons said the hotels are filling up and most have no more room.

In the video, Tatiana pleads for more aid for the many people who have nowhere to go.

"If you can help with something, maybe you know an organization, any help with be so appreciated and we will be so, so thankful," Tatiana said. "It's so terrible a situation."