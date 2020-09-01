Iran investigators say the crew of Ukrainian Airlines Boeing 737-800 that crashed near Tehran shortly after takeoff never made a radio call for help and were trying to turn back to the airport when the plane went down.

Iran's civil aviation authority made the comments in a preliminary crash report issued Thursday.

The crash of the Ukrainian jetliner Wednesday killed 176 people. Officials say the plane was carrying 82 Iranians, 63 Canadians and 11 Ukrainians. It was headed to Kyiv, Ukraine.

The crash happened hours after Iran launched missiles at two Iraqi bases that house U.S. forces. It was in response to the U.S. killing of a top Iranian general.

Iranian officials have blamed mechanical trouble for the crash and have dismissed suggestions that the plane may have been accidentally shot down in the missile attack.

Ukrainian officials agreed with the assessment that the plane was downed by mechanical trouble, but later backed away from that, according to The Associated Press.

When asked at a press conference if he could definitively say the plane was not shot down, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he could not.

BBC News reports Iran says it will not hand over flight recorders recovered from the crash to Boeing or the U.S.